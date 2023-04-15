HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the last decade, DNA research has shown that pre-Columbian Turtle Island indigenous peoples — including what is now known as Alaska — had a long-term relationship with Pacific Islanders and Hawaiians who navigated the Pacific Ocean for millennia.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society has announced that they will be performing a community send-off for the Hōkūleʻa and her crew on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hōkūleʻa means our Star of Gladness, according to PVS; and it is a symbol of a people who have reclaimed their traditions, culture and history.

The Hōkūleʻa is sailing to Juneau, Alaska on Sunday, April 16; and PVS wants to give the community an opportunity to send the vessel and her crew with well wishes for a safe transport.

“The public is encouraged to bring their well-wishes and personal expressions of aloha for Hawaiʻi’s voyaging canoe on her last day docked” in Honolulu.

The Hōkūleʻa is currently docked at Sand Island METC Dockside at 10 Sand Island Parkway which is where the ceremony will take place.

The vessel and her crew will be at sea for 47 months as they traverse the Pacific Ocean to Alaska and back to Hawaiʻi.

The schedule is as follows:

At 1 p.m., there will be pū, oli and pule.

At 1:15 p.m., there will be brief remarks by PVS leadership.

At 1:25 p.m., there will be Hawaiʻi aloha/pū.

From 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. the community can provide well-wishes at Dockside.

At 5 p.m., a wreath will be laid on the vessel.

PVS said that the crew will be available to receive and place lei and hoʻokupu on

Hōkūleʻa.

According to PVS the Hōkūleʻa will be transported to Alaska by Matson. Once in Juneau, the vessel will meet up with her escort boat, gear and supplies which were sent via Alaska Marine Lines.

The first portion of the vessel’s journey will go to Yakutat, Alaska. This is where the pre-voyage will begin the “Heritage Sale” along the Southeast region.

This is meant to pay homage to Native Alaskan leaders and the sites that played a large role in building a longstanding relationship between Hawaiʻi and Turtle Island (now known as North America).

On June 10, the Hōkūleʻa is scheduled to arrive back in Juneau where the crew will participate in community and educational engagements for the week.

Then, on June 17, after a celebratory ceremony to Lauch the start of the Moananuiākea Voyage, the Hōkūleʻa and her crew will leave Juneau.

The Moananuiākea Voyage is a circumnavigation of the Pacific Ocean.

PVS said that “the public is invited to write down their pledge to ‘voyage for earth’.” at Saturday’s ceremony.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can assist PVS build this movement by taking a photo/selfie next to Hōkūleʻa as you display your pledge then posting the photo to social media with the hashtag #voyage4earth.