HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island community is still reeling from the death of a Boy Scout accidentally shot by a rifle. Those familiar with scout activities say strict safety rules are in place to prevent such a tragedy. But questions are being raised on whether rules may have been broken.

Big Island police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon at Boy Scout Camp Honokaia near Honokaa. Officers found a boy unconscious who appeared to have a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he died.

“Everybody is saddened, their hearts also dropped when they heard, hearing the news that it was a Boy Scout too, I think everybody’s hearts got hit even harder,” said Ben Agdeppa.

Agdeppa worked at the camp for several summers and was a former boy scout who earned the highest rank as Eagle Scout. He said rules are very strict on rifle training, which is one of the many activities scouts participate in to earn merit badges.

He said only low-powered rifles like .22 calibers are allowed, and only rifles provided by the camp are used.

“They’re not allowed to even bring their own weapons to the camp. It’s kind of a restriction that was part of the agreement, especially with camping, they’re not allowed to bring their own,” said Agdeppa.

Big Island police said that some privately owned rifles were at the camp when officers arrived. But would not elaborate on whether one of those rifles was used when the boy was accidentally shot.

Police said foul play is not suspected, and extensive interviews are still ongoing. We’ve reached out to the Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council, which referred us to the national office.

It sent a statement that stated, it “…will have further comment as the investigation confirms details of this tragedy. The Boy Scouts of America extends its sincere condolences to the family of the victim, Troop members and the Aloha Council.”

Agdeppa is hopeful that safety improvements will be made moving forward.

“That’s probably going to be the number one thing being thought of with every event, is making sure safety is a top priority going forward. And it’s always the top priority, but I think it’s going to be more enhanced than usual,” Agdeppa said.