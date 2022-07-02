HONOLULU (KHON2) — The community and their dogs gathered near Kolowalu Park on Queen Street and Waimanu Street Saturday, July 2 rallying for a dog park to be placed.

After a successful crosswalk rally earlier this year, community members, Jeanne Datz Rice and Karen Mae Cheung, organized the Kolowalu Park Dog rally.

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki and Rep. Adrian Tam also joined community members at the park.

The community and their dogs gather near Kolowalu Park on Queen Street and Waimanu Street rallying for a dog park to be placed, Saturday, July. 2, 2022. (Courtesy: Office of Rep. Scott Saiki)

Speaker Saiki announced that enhancements will be made to the area.

“I am pleased to announce that I secured funding for HCDA to build a new dog park at Kolowalu Park Mauka,” said Speaker Saiki.

“I am thrilled that our Kakaako community will be safer for children, families, and our dogs,” said Rep. Adrian Tam.