HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sorrow and tears filled the air in Nanakuli Thursday evening as hundreds of community members remember Kelsey Palisbo and 7-year-old Leah Hanakahi who were taken too soon in a senseless tragedy.

The mother and daughter are being remembered for the light they’re leaving behind.

“Her smile, her spunk, her little sassiness, she could light up a room,” said Stuart Hanakahi, the father of Leah Hanakahi. “Her mom was the sweetest, most giving person you would ever meet. She was the sweetest and I can’t say enough.”

Police said the two died while sitting in their parked car when it was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Saturday. Hanakahi’s 17-year-old daughter Shaylee was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The family says she’s now out of the ICU.

“When is all of this going to stop? They’re setting a trend and the trend hasn’t stopped yet. We need it to stop,” Hanakahi said.

Hanakahi’s uncle, Ed Werner, is reliving the tragedy. His son Kaulana Werner was killed by a drunk driver six years ago.

“What happened to our son, we’re never going to see him anymore and what happened to my niece and their daughter we will never ever see them anymore,” said Ed Werner. “You’re always going to have that empty spot on Thanksgiving, Christmas and holidays.”

The Werner ohana has never stopped fighting to keep the message alive. Now, with another tragedy rocking the Nanakuli community, the fight isn’t over.

This comes as Honolulu police stated that there’s been an alarming spike in fatal crashes with 14 this year compared to 9 last year.

“There’s enough stuff going on in the world that’s taking away human life on a daily basis and something like motor vehicle collisions, that’s completely avoidable,” said Acting Maj. James Slayter of the Honolulu Police Department. “We don’t need to add to that number with senseless things like that.”

Lawmakers and the Prosecutor’s office are working to stiffen penalties for repeat offenders to prevent another tragedy.

“We’re trying to a hold as many people accountable,” said Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecutor. “There are laws in place, but they just need to be used.”

The ohana is asking the public to make the right decisions for themeselves and others.

“We just need everyone to be akamai and to take care of each other. Tomorrow is not promised. You can be here today and people are going to make bad decisions and it can take a blink of an eye and you won’t be there anymore,” said Werner.