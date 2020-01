HONOLULU (KHON2) — A meeting Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Aloha Tower Marketplace will discuss the future plans of the rail project.

It will focus on utility lines in the downtown area.

The plans may cause disruption for both residents and businesses.

Construction will include positioning the pillars and tracks, which could also bring street closures.

The meeting will be at the Aloha Tower Multi Purpose Room 2 on the first floor starting at 6:30 p.m.