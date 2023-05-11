HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway is the lifeline for residents from Hauula to Kualoa, and it’s been deteriorating in certain spots over the last few years.

A town hall was held tonight with Hawai’i Department of Transportation director Ed Sniffen and community members to figure out what can be done to save the highway.

It was high tide when the meeting began. The water was only 15 feet behind the reporter; and although she was on the highway, it looks more like a beach with the sand.

DOT director Ed Sniffen lied out midterm alternatives that can protect the highway for about two decades — some of which could impact beaches in the future.

Long term solutions, including raising the highway 9 feet or moving the highway Mulka would cost approximately $1.5 billion.

The midterm alternatives, including Rock revetment is the more favorable approach by DOT in certain areas that have breaking waves, and would be able to handle waves crashing into it without impacting neighboring sand areas.

Another mid term alternative was building C walls in areas like Kualoa that don’t have much wave impact, but could ultimately restrict some beach access and or take away sound from neighboring areas.

Residence made it clear. They are tired of band-aid fixes in areas where the highway has eroded over the years, especially in places like Hauula.

Director, Ed Sniffen said that the current rock revetment of the smaller rocks in the bags was an emergency fix and that they knew it was only going to last about two years. It is already being removed in certain areas to make way for the midterm Rock revetment proposal.

The majority of these proposals require environmental impact assessments that could take a few years. The DOT is hopeful they can begin construction for these rock revetments to last about 25 years in certain areas by 2026.

These are the three midterm alternatives that were proposed:

A seawall. Pros: small footprint and adaptable for increased waves and sea level rise.

Cons: highly reflective of wave energy, may increase existing erosion/beach loss and impairs beach access. A rock revetment – a sloped un-cemented mound of rock or concrete. Pros: porous, irregular surface that absorbs and dissipates wave energy; durable, resistant to wave damage; better wave energy dissipation than seawall and less reflective; increases resilience to coastal hazards and sea level rise; and possibility to reuse existing rise.

Cons: beach encroachment.

