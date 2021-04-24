Community-led effort helps clean up Pearl Harbor Historic Trail

File – Volunteers take a picture during a clean-up at the Pearl Harbor Historic Trail, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 24, 2021. (Honolulu City Council Communications Office photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two local organizations organized a large, community-driven effort to help clean up the Pearl Harbor Historic Trail on Saturday, April 24.

The Eco Rotary Club of Kaka‘ako and the Hawai‘i Bicycling League organized the event, which took place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday as part of Rotary’s Ridge-to-Reef Clean-up statewide service day.

The Historic Trail spans from ‘Aiea State Park to Waipahu Depot Street and is Oahu’s longest multi-use path, stretching over five miles. City Councilmember Brandon Elefante says the trail has amazing potential.

“This trail has the potential to be an amazing recreation resource similar to the Atlanta BeltLine or the Kapa‘a Bike Path on the island of Kaua‘i,” Brandon Elefante, Honolulu City Councilmember District 8

The goal of Saturday’s cleanup was to kick-start government and community groups to improve the trail and care for it on a long-term and consistent basis.

File – Debris from the clean-up at the Pearl Harbor Historic Trail, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 24, 2021. (Honolulu City Council Communications photo)

Approximately 350 people were expected to join in the effort. Individuals were put into 35 groups of ten to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Past community volunteer efforts have resulted in several tons of debris being removed, the towing of abandoned and derelict vehicles and providing outreach to houseless individuals.