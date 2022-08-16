Lahaina town on August 16, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Courtesy: County of Maui)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are some virtual community meetings for Maui about erosion and parking.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. a town hall talks about beach restoration and stabilization in Kahana.

Residents are thinking about asking the Maui County Council to create a community facilities district.

Members of the public may participate in the virtual town hall at this Zoom link. The meeting will also be shown live on the council’s Facebook page.

There will be two virtual meetings about a new parking management system that will be used in beach parks, business areas, and busy streets. The new parking system is called PARK MAUI.

The first virtual meeting is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.



The second virtual meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.

To get the link for the meeting to the Park Maui website on Monday, Aug. 22.