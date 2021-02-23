Community-inspired mural to be painted at Old Stadium Park in Moiliili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The diverse history of Moiliili and Old Stadium Park is coming to life through a community-inspired mural that is being painted on a once graffiti-ridden wall near the mauka side of the Park, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The wall is shared between the City and a nearby building owner while the mural will be the result of an effort between the City, AARP Hawaii, Blue Zones Project, Voyager Public Charter School, Age-Friendly Honolulu and the nearby community. Mayor Blangiardi said, he is encouraged to see a vibrant piece of public art that pays homage to Moiliili’s history.

“I have so many fond memories of Mōʻiliʻili, especially during my playing days for the University of Hawai‘i in the 1960s and later as an Assistant Coach for the Rainbow Warriors in the 1970s. I am encouraged to see such a vibrant piece of public art paying homage to that era, the natural history, and various uses of the park, while also looking ahead to the future generations who can enjoy this revitalized public space. Mahalo to the many groups who assisted with this piece, and those who continue to improve and reactivate Old Stadium Park.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Over 600 residents in the area submitted input for various elements of the mural and the final design was finalized by local muralist Luke DeKneef.

Dekneef’s team, community members and Voyager School students will all work to install the mural after participating in a multi-generational design workshop

The state director of AARP Hawaii said, projects like this make Honolulu a more livable city while honoring the rich past of the surrounding area.

“Projects like this help make Honolulu a more livable city. The mural honors the rich past of the surrounding area and the former site of Honolulu Stadium. We support the mural and attempts to improve Old Stadium Park, including recent traffic improvements at the intersection of Isenberg and King streets, because having a more livable city also means having a more Age-Friendly City that people of all generations can enjoy.” Keali‘i Lopez, AARP Hawaii state director

Click here to learn more about how to get involved with projects like the Old Stadium Park mural.