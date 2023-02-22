HONOLULU (KHON2) — Community members agree that more needs to be done to prevent more pedestrian fatalities, but not everyone thinks raised crosswalks will work as well as the City said they will.

Inam Nelson lives a block away from Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street, where Sara Yara was killed.

“I’m so sad cause a 16-year-old girl get killed,” Nelson said. “I’m very, very upset. about that. I think they got to put something over there so more safe for the student.”

When asked what she thought about the City’s plan to add elevated crosswalks, Nelson said they thinks it’s a good idea.

Ian Tarnawski, who’s visiting from New York City said he thinks it will make a difference.

“Well, of course it will work,” Tarnawski said. “You have a very busy field on this side, a crazy four lane — not even — six lanes of just pure street and you have buses, pedestrians, cars going everywhere.”

City officials said they also plan to install two elevated crosswalks on the Pensacola side of McKinley High School between Kapiolani Boulevard and King Street.

This isn’t the first time lawmakers resorted to raised crosswalks as a traffic calming device. According to the Department of Transportation, there are a total of 75 installed to date.

Though most of them are near schools, some are in high-traffic residential areas like the Pali Highway.

Nuuanu residents pushed for years to get rapid flashing beacons installed after 83-year-old Raymond Endow was killed walking in a marked crosswalk on the Pali Highway near Wood Street in October of 2018.

Instead, the DOT installed delineators. Several years later, after complaints that those weren’t working, they put in raised crosswalks.

Nuuanu resident Blane Taniguchi said they certainly are working.

KHON: “So its made a difference here?”

“Yea, it slows down people definitely,” Taniguchi said.

Nuuanu Neighborhood Board Member and friend of Endow, Paula Kurashige disagrees.

“The idea that they are slowing people down, it’s not on the Pali Highway,” Kurashige said.

Transportation and City officials said they’re hoping to make those changes to Kapiolani and Kamakee in the next two weeks.