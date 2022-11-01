PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was a celebratory atmosphere at Kapapapuhi Point Park on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Malama Pu’uloa Festival.

The Care for Pearl Harbor festival was meant to celebrate community members and their efforts to restore the Pearl Harbor area over the last three years with food, music and activities for all ages.

The nonprofit Hui o Ho’ohonua has spearheaded the program, which also removed seven acres of invasive mangrove from Kapapapuhi Point Park with more than 7,000 volunteers since 2019.

“I think it’s really important since I’ve only been here, cause as of right now, I’ve never left the island. This place means a lot to me and I really want it to be presented in a way that it’s represented in the movies, like a paradise.” Joshua Escalante, Campbell high school senior

“This is the Malama Pu’uloa Festival, our very first one. We’ve been working or over three years with community members, over 7,000 of them to restore the shoreline, the Honouliuli Stream and three local i’a right on our shoreline,” said Sandy Ward, Malama Pu’uloa executive director.

The nonprofit said it is also working to get high schools in the area involved.