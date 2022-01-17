Community holding informational meeting Wednesday for Keaukaha ‘eco resort’

KEAUKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new 30 unit resort development proposed in the Keaukaha area, on the Big Island, has the community wanting answers.

The apprehension to what’s been dubbed an “eco resort” is due to the lack of community engagement on the part of the developer, according to several residents–many whose families go back generations in the area.

Keaukaha, known for its cool, brackish waters, was, according to the Keaukaha Community Association, the third Hawaiian homestead to be established, back in the 1920s. It has been home to Hawaiians going back at least a century, but likely decades before.

The community has recently seen an uptick in tourism, by the thousands, according to one resident. This has added to the apprehension about the proposed development.

In response to community sentiments, the Keaukaha Community Association will be holding an informational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. The public is welcome to attend.

The Meeting ID is 820 5142 0904 and the Passcode is Keaukaha.

The developers’ consultants are scheduled to attend the meeting, presumably to answer questions and record community feedback.

Residents and those connected to Keaukaha are also invited to make a public statement, both for or against the development, on the form linked here.

We reached out to the supposed architectural firm for comment but the email was returned. At the time of this writing, the homepage of their website said the site had been ‘suspended’.