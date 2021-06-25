Community helps Oahu SPCA rescue pack of dogs, 2 puppies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winnie the Pooch is a three-month-old puppy that loves to lick her new owners, Matt and Sarah Baxter.

Those puppy kisses would not have been possible without the work of the Oahu SPCA. It all started at the beginning of 2021.

“We received a request about a pack of wild dogs at the Dole offices in Wahiawa and I guess they were becoming a nuisance to the employees there,” said Kristen Hudson, Director of Outreach and Development at the Oahu SPCA.

According to Hudson, there had been five dogs on the loose for months, possibly years. One of them was pregnant. The SPCA managed to catch soon-to-be mama, Bernie, but she escaped.

“We were fearful for her puppies,” Hudson said.

That is because it all happened during the flooding in March 2021.

“At the same time, the flash floods hit Oahu, and it was very sad time, very bad time to be out in the wild,” Hudson explained.

Two puppies were found, thanks to a tip from the community. Bernie had given birth during the bad weather that hit Oahu, but she was nowhere in sight.

So, the Oahu SPCA set up traps and eventually caught the other pack members, but not Bernie. The SPCA took to social media in hopes of finding the puppies’ mother.

“People would call, text, Facebook message, Instagram message us with sightings. So at one point I even had like a map in my office with Bernie sightings. [I was] trying to narrow it down and find her,” Hudson said.

All five dogs were caught after three long months of searching because of help from the community. Bernie’s two puppies, Winnie the Pooch and Gabriel have since been adopted. Left to find forever homes are Marv, Bernie and Rambo.

“They’re all very deserving of good homes, and very sweet,” Hudson said.

Since Bernie is an escape artist, she will need a home with a very secure yard.

“Somebody patient for sure who is going to let them come out of their shell on their own terms,” Hudson said about the kind of owner these dogs need.

For more information on how you can adopt Marv, Bernie or Rambo, click here.