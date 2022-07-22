HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s an exciting time with school starting in less than two weeks. The community is helping hand out new school supplies for kids.

Sam Aiona, Palama Settlement exec director said they want to get the kids started on a good note “to help out the kids. It means a lot, you know. It means a lot when they can go to school with a new box of crayons, with a new notebook and pencils and pens and so forth.”

This was Palama Settlement’s tenth school drive. This year they handed out more than 200 bags filled with $30 worth of school essentials.

Aiona said $30 goes a long way because “everyone is having a rough time right now. Gas prices, inflation, books, crayons, school supplies are expensive. So, we’re here today, Palama Settlement, this year to help elevate some of that burden that the families are facing.”

Everyone who went left with smiles on their faces. One brother went to pick up supplies for his little sister who he said can’t wait to start school. “She loves to draw. She loves new supplies. She’s always asking for new color pencils and other stuff, so she’ll be really happy.” said Weihao He.

Kalakaua Middle School also handed out 300 new backpacks full of supplies. A parent of a sixth-grade student said “It’ll be helpful to her because I know she’s been using her backpack for the past, who knows? Two years?”

For some of these families, it’s the difference between buying food or buying school supplies. Senator Glenn Wakai

The Laulima Giving project Back2School giveback will be taking place Saturday July 23, 2022 at the Keeaumoku Walmart from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mahalo Locations Hawaii for supporting Laulima! All school supplies are encouraged to be dropped off for the keiki in need.