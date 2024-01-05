HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents are grappling with rampant car break-ins, and thieves are smashing into car windows and stealing belongings, some of those incidents have happened in the middle of the day but experts said there are ways to prevent becoming the next target.

Imagine leaving the car parked for less than an hour and returning to a shattered window with items inside stolen.

Natasha said she has experienced the pain of having her car window broken into, something she never expected.

“Luckily I didn’t have anything important,” Natasha said. “But it was just sad because I just bought my car and it happened two or three days later so that was like heartbreaking.”

Car break-ins and theft are happening island-wide.

The Ace Auto Glass Human Resources Manager, Jennifer Rafael, said she hears all about it from customers.

Rafael said, “Quite often so if somebody calls and they have a broken door glass most of the time it’s due to theft so somebody is trying to get in someone’s car.”

The Honolulu Police Department’s crime mapping reported at least 93 car break-ins or thefts in the last seven days.

Shattered glass can be seen on the ground at a Waikiki public parking lot from broken car windows, a police officer said similar incidents had happened back to back in the last two nights.

“The glass was all over my seat all over the mat,” Mat said. “So I know what it feels like and what it can happen, so that was my lesson learned not to do that anymore.”

The lesson was not to leave purses, even gym bags visible. The City’s Department of Transportation said it encourages everyone to not leave valuables in their cars.

Signs on public parking lots clearly said it is not responsible for any losses or injuries connected with any parked car on the lot.

The majority of car alarm systems from car manufacturers do not have impact or window sensors that go off if someone breaks the glass, but would sound if the doors are jammed open.

Security & Sound Systems owner, Kent Izuka, said there are alarm systems that detect the sound of broken glass that could notify car owners if their windows were smashed.

“The glass sensor, the audio sensor is a really popular add-on sensor that we do a lot of where it detects if the glass is broken with even just a minimal, not much of an impact,” Izuka said.

Other ways to prevent being targeted include parking in well-lit areas that are visible to the public and avoiding parking in places where other cars or foliage may conceal the vehicle.

Those who experience car break-ins or theft should always make a report to police.