Community gathers to clean up Chinatown in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined hundreds of volunteers to help clean up Chinatown on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Along with picking up litter from city sidewalks and roads, the volunteers also painted over grafitti on parking meters, mailboxes, utility boxes and more.

The effort was organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

“What we really want to do is take back Chinatown and make it safe and secure for our local residents and tourists,” said Wesley Fong, of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. “The ones who live, work and visit. When we have our local residents and our tourists coming to Chinatown, we don’t want them to be afraid anymore.”

Mayor Blangiardi says he’s in the process of launching an outreach program for the homeless.

He’s also supportive of bringing back the weed and seed program.