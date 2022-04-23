HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum hosted an Onizuka Day of Exploration on Saturday, April 23.

The Liberty Jump Team shared about the history of the aviation Infantry, and they also held airborne ground demonstrations. Museum visitors could also look at the WWII C-47 Skytrain

There was also World War II reenactors, and a World War II veteran meet and greet.

Boy Scouts and Marines practiced their flag folding skills on flags that were flown on the USS Arizona Memorial for the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Pacific Aviation Museumd hosted an Onizuka Day of Exploration, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Pacific Historic Parks)

The 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks was done online on Dec. 7, 2021.

Boy Scouts were also able to earn aviation badges at various classes hosted by the museum.

The Ford Island event was held in partnership with the Boy Scouts of America.