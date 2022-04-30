HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is heated controversy about a proposed affordable elderly housing project in Manoa.

If built the Manoa Banyan Court would be a 228-unit that would take up 11 acres of Manoa Chinese Cemetry land.

Lin Yee Chung Association operates the cemetery and its plan is to have four buildings and three parking lots on the land it owns in the upper Manoa area. The housing project would not only help seniors but also generate money that LYCA would use to maintain the cemetery.

On April 30, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. there was a town hall in-person meeting to have the public voice their concerns about the Manoa Banyan Court Development Project.

Opponents of the project said it’s too large and will destroy important green space.

“As the months have gone on where at first we were hoping that they would scale back the project, I think the majority of the people in the valley now do not want the project,” said Jeremy Lam, president of Manoa Branch of Outdoor Circle. “So we are trying to help them find ways to fund their maintenance without building this structure.”

KHON2 has reached out to LYCA President Charles Wong for a comment but he did not respond. However, in the past, he states that the reason behind the project is to generate income to maintain the Manoa Chinese Cemetery in perpetuity and to help the elderly.