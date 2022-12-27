HONOLULU (KHON2) — Joshua Kaakua from the University of Hawaii Community Colleges is in-studio to talk about Hana Career Pathways, a free workforce training program for Hawaii residents. See his interview about this innovative opportunity, and check out this link for more details on the program.
Community colleges offer new pathways to career growth
by: Gina Mangieri
January 01 2023 12:00 am
