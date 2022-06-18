HONOLULU (KHON2) – -A community clean up in Kaimuki tidied up sidewalks and tree wells on Waialae Avenue on Oahu on Saturday, June 18.

EnVision Kaimukī and the Kahala Sunrise Rotary Club partnered with the city to spruce up the area between 11th Avenue and Koko Head Avenue by picking up trash, removing unwanted vegetation along the sidewalks and within the tree wells.

The City’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina (MOKA) community volunteer program coordinated the efforts with EnVision Kaimukī and the Kahala Sunrise Rotary Club.

EnVision Kaimukī and the Kahala Sunrise Rotary Club tidied up sidewalks and tree wells on Waialae Avenue in Kaimuki in partnership with the city’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The city said there is a long-term MOKA agreement to maintain the sidewalk and tree well areas on a regular basis with the EnVision Kaimukī members.

The program is run by the Department of Facility Maintenance, Division of Road Maintenance.

If you’re group would like to volunteer, call (808) 768-3606.