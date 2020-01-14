Community and city compromise on plan for Sherwoods

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An apparent compromise between the city and a group fighting to save the area known as Sherwoods in Waimanalo.

The group Save Our Sherwoods says it’s submitting a resolution to the city and county that calls for making the space into a cultural and historical park.

Initially, the city wanted to turn it into the sports complex but Monday evening, city officials say they were pleased to work together with community members to come up with the resolution.

Under the new proposal, the four-acre site would include native Hawaiian trees and irrigation.

It would also have a new name Hunananiho.