HONOLULU (KHON2) — One traffic death is a death too many, that is the message from those advocating for safer streets, as the number of road fatalities on Oahu have not gone down and are on track to match last year’s.

A fatal motorcycle crash involving a 59-year-old man exiting the Palama off-ramp on the H-1, raised the number of traffic fatalities to 13 on Oahu, compared to 14 during this time last year.

Officials said the man lost control and was ejected; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hawaii Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell said, there are efforts to bring down the number of fatal crashes and eventually keep it at zero.

“We’re still seeing a lot of distractions whether that’s cell phones or other roadway distractions, driving impaired,” Counsell said. “Those types of things that become kind of those externalities that really are unfortunately leading to some of these fatalities.”

Counsell usually bikes to places and said there is more awareness from those sharing the road but there is still lots of work ahead for them. The recent tragic death of 16-year-old Sara Yara, who was hit on a crosswalk by a speeding driver is raising concerns for many.

Nicholas Manago lost his brother Zachary in 2010 when he was struck by a driver while riding a bike, he said it is a pain he wishes no other family goes through.

Manago said, “It was really sad that something like that could have been prevented yet happened.”

Several community advocates, lawmakers and organizations will gather on Monday at the State Capitol to continue efforts for raising awareness about road safety. They will also be advocating for the passage of several bills aiming to reduce traffic hazards.

Counsell said “A lot of efforts are underway that would make a lot of policy shifts so that we are focusing more on people and safety for all users of the road.”

Sara Yara’s family and the Manago are expected to speak during Monday’s gathering; it is an issue that has become personal to them.

Manago said “I want to see change happen, I don’t want to see another family have to go through what our family, friends, and the people who knew Zach had to go through, we’re still living without Zach.”

Meanwhile, a Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesperson said they anticipate red light traffic cameras on the site of Yara’s deadly fatal crash will go live for warnings on March 22.