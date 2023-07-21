HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sometimes, when there is something neglected in a community, an overzealous response happens. Not meaning to harm but harming, nonetheless.

In May and June, KHON2.com reported that the Department of Parks and Recreation closed the Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu Regional Park because due to what they considered to be vandalism. Meanwhile, the community considered what they did to be helpful.

“Like most issues in life, I believe what happened at this dog park can ultimately be boiled down to a miscommunication,” said Nate Serota with DPR.

The situation led park staff to hold several conversations with park users, which in turn allowed them to compromise and help create a track that establishes an Adopt-a-Park program.

The program assists community members who want to help maintain the dog park and has the potential to expand to other parks.

The story of the initiating conflict went like this.

There was a flurry of complaints from the community after the city said they had damaged a Waipio dog park, calling it vandalism. But park users argued that the city should have been doing more to fix the problem issues.

So, the city announced on June 2 that somebody had vandalized Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu Regional Park. They claimed that the ‘vandals’ had sprayed the grass with a vinegar mixture which caused it to turn brown.

“You can’t even see the dog or the waste. And when you walk through the weeds, the urine will be all over your legs because that’s where the dogs go,” said a park user who didn’t want to be identified.

The city closed the park so they could take the time to repair the damages done by the organic herbicide.

“This closure gave us the opportunity to have an open discussion with the dog park users, and establish an amicable path moving forward,” explained Serota.

Now, DPR has announced that they have been able to repair the damages and that they have come to an agreement with the community on how to move forward with taking care of the park.

“We appreciate the patience of the community while they waited for the dog park to be revitalized and really encourage any community group or volunteer to consider Adopt-a-Park as an excellent avenue to establish a relationship and open line of communication with DPR,” said Serota. “That way the passion and good intentions of park users can be steered towards the shared goal of keeping these treasured public spaces in good working order.”

The park is reopening on Monday, July 31.