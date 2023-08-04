HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are here at the Hawaii Convention Center where Comic Con Honolulu has finally made its return for 2023.

To find out more about this event and what is taking place, we are here with the Owner of Comic Con Honolulu, Faisal Ahmed.

What can people expect here at Comic Con Honolulu?

“So, basically, they can expect all things nerdom, which to me means American comics, American movies, tv shows, sci-fi, table talk, video games and basically getting all the cool art and buying all the cool merchandise from your favorite shows,” said Ahmed.

One thing that I do know about Comic Con is that we have a lot of celebrities who come down; and you have the chance to talk with them, get autographs.

Is that something that takes place here as well?

“Yup. We have a full guest list,” said Ahmed.

“It’s one of the best guest lists that have come out to Hawaii. Two of my favorites are Cary Elwes, who is from Princess Bride, and then Will Wheaton who did Star Trek as a kid. He is in The Big Bang Theory. He has done cameos and countless other shows, and he is overall an awesome person,” explained Ahmed.

And I hear there is something new for 2023 that is pertaining to E-Sports?

“Yes. So, this is the very first convention that’s ever been in Hawaii that is going to be focusing on E-sports,” said Ahmed.

“So, we brought together a bunch of the local colleges, local high schools. We are doing exhibition matches. It is up on the 4th floor. Going forward, we are actually going to be doing an invitation, so, working together with all the video game groups, we are going to be bringing together the top players in all of Hawaii and basically showcasing them throughout the weekend.”

It seems as the interest in this continues to grow over the years as this event has gone on for a few years.

But also, I know that you are the organizer of Kawaii Kon which is a separate comic convention.

So, what is the difference between the two as they both happen within the same year?

“So, Kawaii Kon is focused on Japanese culture; so, anime, manga, concerts and Japanese celebrities is the big thing,” said Ahmed.

“We also are focusing on K-Pop this year for Kawaii Kon. So, Comic Con Honolulu is everything else. So, its movies, tv shows, American comics and almost literally everything that you have fans. We even have an RC track in the back for those who are RC enthusiasts.”

So, this Comic Con had kicked off on Friday, Aug. 4 but will be taking us through the weekend.

What are the hours and are there tickets still available for people who are interested?

“Yes. So, you can register at the door, or you can register on our website,” said Ahmed.

“Registration opens each day at 9 a.m.; so, we have activities going on until 10 p.m. today, 10 p.m. tomorrow and 4 p.m. on Sunday. “

If you are interested, again Comic Con Honolulu kicks off Friday here at the Hawaii Convention Center.

But if you couldn’t make it on Friday, you have Saturday and Sunday; two full days of a lot of activities taking place right here.