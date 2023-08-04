HONOLULU (KHON2) — Comic Con Honolulu has officially begun. If you like comics, gaming, TV and movies, make your way to the Hawaii Convention Center.

There, you can dress up as your favorite characters, meet your favorite artists and actors and play video games.

Stars like Wil Wheaton – Star Trek: The Next Generation – and Cary Elwes – The Princess Bride and Robin Hood: Men in Tights – will make their appearance on the convention center’s stage.

Event organizers say, the popular “kawaii kon” already draws in big crowd but there have been requests for things outside of Japanese culture, including e-sports competitions.

“For comic con Honolulu we always have some anime guests and stuff but we also have so much other stuff that the support has been tremendous just the last three days we’ve had over 1500 registrations,” said CEO of Comic Con Honolulu Faisal Ahmed.

Up to 15,000 people are expected at the three day event.

The convention takes place Aug. 4-6.

To attend you can register online at www.comicconhonolulu.com, or follow Comic Con Honolulu on social media at @comicconhnl on Instagram and facebook.com/comicconhnl.

3 Day and 1 Day memberships are available online and children 10 and under are free with paid accompanying guardian.