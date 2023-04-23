HONOLULU (KHON2) — An exhibit in downtown proves comics are a timeless art form.

Pineapple Man and Friends is an exhibit at The ARTS at Marks Garage and runs through April 28.

It’s all thanks to Sam Campos, a Hawaii leader in comic art and the creator of Pineapple Man.

It features everyone from veterans to students and self-taught artists.

“We showcase all of our comic book artists around the time of some of the other cons that happen statewide. And it’s to help these artists that don’t get to show in some of the galleries and you know, a lot of their stuff is underground or online,” said Elizabeth O’Brien, from The ARTS at Marks Garage.

“We see it in the newspapers, we see it of course, online, but not in the galleries,” said O’Brien. “So this is a chance for them to shine and show off their work and to be here in person to do that.”

“I actually teach high school. And a lot of my students do comic book art and to see it in a gallery,” said Art Wong, comic artist and teacher. “For them, it inspires them to do their own art.”

“Big comic book companies, you know, people see that but they don’t see the local guys a little guys us going, ‘hey, I have an independent comic,’ right?” said Wong. “So I think this is like this gallery helps us promote our work and showcase that it’s important.”

“I started creating the characters when I was 16. But I first published my own comic book before I turned 20,” said art student Tymir Streeter. “Sam’s the one who got me into comic books in the first place, making my own. But I can’t take all the credit it did come from my parents, which is even more proof that it can come from anyone you can enjoy it no matter the age you are”

Admission is free.

Pineapple Man and Friends runs Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. through next week.

For more information on the venue, click here.