HONOLULU (KHON2) — Comedian Jo Koy will perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center next month.



The shows will at 7p.m. on Thursday July 14 to Saturday July 16.

Tickets go on sale to Maui Arts & Cultural Center for members Monday, June 20, 10:00 a.m. online only at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s website.



Tickets to the general public will go on sale online only on Wednesday, June 22 at 10a.m.