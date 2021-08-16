Comedian Jo Koy returning to Hawaii for his Funny Is Funny World Tour

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Comedian Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii in November for his Funny Is Funny World Tour. He will be performing at the Blaisdell Arena on Nov. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.

When KHON2 interviewed Koy before the pandemic hit, he said there are two things he loves about being back in the islands: Joe Moore and the people of Hawaii.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Blaisdell subscribers get priority access to the best tickets for this year’s shows on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 a.m. with code COMEDY. The pre-sale offer runs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. HST (online only). Ticket prices are listed at $86.50, $66.50, and $56.50 plus service fees.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. HST online and at the Blaisdell box office. There is no code needed after it goes on sale to the public.

Click here to purchase tickets or visit the Blaisdell box office Tuesdays through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

In 2017, Koy sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall with over 23,000 tickets sold. The City said he broke a Honolulu record for a single performer’s ticket sales. When Honolulu issued a proclamation that November 24, 2017 was Jo Koy Day, it moved the comedian to tears. Click here for the story.