HONOLULU (KHON2) — Comedian Jo Koy is returning to the Blaisdell Arena on Feb. 25, 2023, for his world tour. Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.

Use the code COMEDY. Pre-sale ends on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 a.m. Hawaii time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

When KHON2 interviewed Koy before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said there were two things he loved about being back in the islands: Joe Moore and the people of Hawaii.

In 2017, Koy sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall with over 23,000 tickets sold. The City said he broke a Honolulu record for a single performer’s ticket sales.

When Honolulu issued a proclamation that Nov. 24, 2017 was Jo Koy Day, it moved the comedian to tears. Click here for the story.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

General tickets go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.