HONOLULU (KHON2) — American comedian and host of Tosh.0, Daniel Tosh, will be coming to the Blaisdell Concert Hall on January 14, 2020.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m., by using the promo code FUNNY.

General public tickets will be available on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.