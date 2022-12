HONOLULU (KHON2) — Comedian Bill Maher is coming to Oahu and Maui before the new year.

Maher will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 30 and at the Waikiki Shell on Saturday, Dec. 31.

KHON spoke to Maher and he said that he makes New Year’s Eve in Hawaii a tradition for the past 12 years because it’s one of his favorite places to perform.

“Oh my gosh. What, what don’t I like? I (laughs) I mean, first of all, it’s the end of the year, so it’s a, it’s a working vacation. I obviously don’t just come for the gig like I do everywhere else in the country. I stay, you know, for a week or so. I mean, we’re in Maui and then we’re in Honolulu. Um, it’s fantastic.” Bill Maher

For Maui’s performance, you can get your tickets here and for Oahu’s, get your tickets here.