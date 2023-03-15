HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ali Wong is returning to the Blaisdell Concert Hall this summer and you can now buy pre-sale tickets.

Ali Wong is a comedian, writer, actress and director. Ticketmaster said she’s known for her comedy specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Emmy-nominated Don Wong.

Pre-sale tickets became available on Ticketmaster Thursday March 16.

The list of onsale times released in local time according to Ticketmaster:

Onsale to General Public: Fri 03/17/23 10:00 am

Official Platinum Presale: Tue 03/14/23 10:00 am — End: Thu 03/16/23 11:59 pm HST

Artist Presale: Tue 03/14/23 10:00 am — Fri 03/17/23 02:59 am HST

Live Nation Presale: Wed 03/15/23 10:00 am HST — Fri 03/17/23 02:59 am HST

Ticketmaster Presale: Wed 03/15/23 10:00 am HST — Fri 03/17/23 02:59 am HST

Venue Presale: Wed 03/15/23 10:00 am HST — Fri 03/17/23 02:59 am HST

Official Platinum: Fri 03/17/23 10:00 am HST — Fri 06/23/23 10:00 pm HST

Wong’s last performance in Hawaii was in 2019.

In addition, to her many talents, Wong is also the author of the New York Times Bestseller “Dear Girls.”