Colt Brennan’s troubles started after car crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While Colt Brennan’s life was full of many accomplishments, he also had his struggles that included a series of legal troubles.

Those who knew Brennan say playing football meant everything to him and it was hard for him to accept when it became apparent that he could not do it anymore.

Colt Brennan was in a car crash on the Big Island that seriously injured the passenger of another car — as well as himself — two years after leaving the University of Hawaii. Brennan’s life from there seemed to spiral out of control with arrests and court appearances, one of them for driving under the influence.

“When I got in trouble, one of the people I felt I let down the most was the youth, and Hawaii, and my family as well,” Brennan said in 2013.

Attorney Michael Green represented Brennan and felt the heartbreak and pain from him.

“He’s crying in front of the judge, the tears are so much of embarrassment and pain, and I think knowing what people thought of him and who he is and who he was,” said Green.

It was a far fall for one of the most beloved athletes to come out of UH. Brennan’s stardom grew exponentially when he decided to stay for his final year.

Then came the magical season that culminated with going to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Thousands of UH fans were there for the festivities, among them were Brennan’s proud parents.

“I love it, it’s great and great for the team,” said Terry Brennan, Colt’s father.