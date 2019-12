HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Royal Hawaiian Center, Waikki's premier shopping and dining destination, announces plans for the addition of its latest dining concept, Waikiki Food Hall, which will feature eight different restaurant concepts, each with its own unique character and menu.

"Food halls have become one of the hottest trends in retail, so we are eager to introduce our Waikīkī Food Hall and its wide array of eateries to the Royal Hawaiian Center," said Marleen Akau, Royal Hawaiian Center Vice President, General Manager. "There will be something for everyone - from steaks and burgers to smoothies and desserts, as well as a bar specializing in craft beers and cocktails. Diners will also be delighted with the atmosphere and design, which is inspired by the vibrant colors of our island home."