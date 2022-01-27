Colorful ‘Year of the Tiger’ stamps released by USPS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Post Office unveiled their new stamp collection for the 2022 new year.

The Lunar New Year: Year of the Tiger Stamps is part of the collection showcasing characteristics of the Bengal tiger and utilizing orange as the predominant color.

Several of the details and patterns were created with the style of Asian textiles in mind.

Green flowers were incorporated to represent the arrival of spring, which the Lunar New Year also signals in Chinese culture.

The tiger is the third of the 12 zodiac animal signs associated with the Chinese lunar calendar.

Personality traits are often associated with people born in the year of a particular animal.

Those born during the Year of the Tiger may be seen as brave, confident and well-liked by others.

Blue, orange, and gray are deemed as lucky colors for Tigers and yellow lilies may also bring good luck.

To view these stamps and others click the link right here.