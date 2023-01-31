HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Post Office unveiled their new stamp collection for the 2023 new year.

The Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit stamps is part of the collection showcasing the rabbit mask and utilizing red, pink and purple as the predominant colors.

Several of the details and patterns were created with the style of Asian textiles in mind. Green flowers were incorporated to represent the arrival of spring, which the Lunar New Year also signals in Chinese culture.

In 2023, the U.S. Postal Service issues the fourth of 12 stamps in the latest Lunar New Year series. The Year of the Rabbit begins January 22, 2023, and ends on February 9, 2024.

The rabbit is the fourth of the 12 zodiac animal signs associated with the Chinese lunar calendar. Certain personality traits are often associated with people born in the year of each particular animal.

Those born during the Year of the Rabbit may be seen as elegant, gracious and kind. Pink, red and purple are deemed as lucky colors and plantain lilies may also bring good luck.

Lunar New Year is a very important holiday for many Asian communities around the world and here in Hawaii. Art director Antonio Alcala designed the Year of the Rabbit Stamp with original art by Camille Chew.