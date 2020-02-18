Colorado man finishes first in Great Aloha Run for the third year in a row

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This long-time tradition helps fifty local charities, but it also promotes health and fitness in our community.

“It’s just the love and passion between families and the people that live here, they share the aloha with people outside the state that are here, so it’s really an inspirational and spiritual event,” said Kona resident Cowman Amooba.

“This morning is about taking that first step in becoming more healthy, you could be covered up at home in blankets, but you’re out, we’re out, doing better for ourselves, and I just encourage everyone in the state of Hawaii, to focus on health so they can live a healthy life here in the best place in all the world to live,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Fast forward to the finish line at Aloha Stadium, for the third year in a row, Andy Wacker of Boulder, Colorado finishes first at 41 minutes and nine seconds.

“Just a lot of hard work. It’s nice to come back and every year is different, you know, big effort every time,” said Wacker.

And in the women’s division, a newcomer visiting from Kenya by the name of Iveen Chepkemoi, is already looking forward to next year’s race to defend the title.

“For next year, I would like to run under 40 minutes, and when I go back to Kenya, I’m going to train hard so I can beat my record over here,” Chepkemoi said.