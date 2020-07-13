Live Now
Collision on Maui leaves 28-year-old pedestrian dead

Courtesy Maui Police Department

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A crash in Kahului Sunday night has claimed the life of a 28-year-old. Police said that a Toyota 4-Runner was traveling southeast on Kahului Beach Road when it collided with a pedestrian who was illegally crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk. It occurred near the Harbor Lights Condominium.

Nelsin Naich, the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old male driver of the Toyota and his two passengers, ages 39 and 5 were not injured.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor. Drugs and alcohol have not yet been determined.

This is Maui County’s 6th fatality this year, as compared to 12 at this time last year.

