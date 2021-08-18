Collision involving utility pole leaves some Honolulu residents, businesses without power as first responders work to clear scene on Piikoi Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At least 266 Hawaiian Electric customers remain without power as HECO works to restore power in the area that was reportedly brought down by a motor vehicle collision on Piikoi Street.

Calls for the crash came in at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

A silver Toyota truck appeared to have crashed into a utility pole severing power for some residents in the area.

Police shut down portions of Piikoi Street from South Beretania Street to Lunalilo Street. Kinau Street was also closed from Piikoi to Pensacola Streets.

It is unclear whether any injuries were sustained as a result of this accident.