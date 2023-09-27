HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a 911 call on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The call came in at around 6:43 a.m. and took HPD officers to the Wahiawa area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, there was a critical motor vehicle collision.

It was reported that a 35-year-old male motorist from Ewa Beach was traveling northbound on Kaukonahua Road.

HPD said that for unknown reasons, the 35-year-old motorist veered off the roadway. This caused him to collide with the guard rail in the shoulder of the roadway.

Once he collided with the guard rail, the Ewa Beach driver re-entered the roadway. He crossed the center line which put him into on-coming traffic.

He then collided with a 46-year-old male motorist who is from Waialua.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded to the 911 call. They said they arrived shortly after the collision where they found the 35-year-old male motorist and administered lifesaving support for his injuries.

Hence, the 35-year-old motorist from Ewa Beach was taken by EMS to a local area hospital in critical condition. However, the 46-year-old motorist from Waialua only suffered minor injuries due to the collision, according to both HPD and EMS.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

In an unrelated motor vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Vehicular Homicide Section was notified by the Medical Examiner’s Office that a 21-year-old male motorcyclist died due to the injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision that took place on the H-1 Freeway.

This was Oahu’s 41st traffic fatality for 2023.

In this collision, HPD reported that the 21-year-old adult male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the H-1 Freeway. HPD said that while he was speeding, he was also weaving through traffic.