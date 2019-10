On Halloween 1991, opera singer and musician Charles Keonaonalaulani Llewellyn Davis died. He was 66 years-old.

Born in Honolulu in 1925 and raised in Waialua, Davis was a musical prodigy who learned to play the piano by age two. After serving in the Air Force during World War II he attended the University of Hawaii, where he was a member of the Honolulu Gleemen singing group and was chosen as one of the two outstanding students of music. He was awarded a voice scholarship to the Music Academy of the West at Santa Barbara, and then attended the famed Julliard School in New York where he studied voice and piano.