College scholarship deadline is January 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Higher education can be a wonderful thing. It can also be very expensive.
Luckily, there are scholarships for that.
Tara Shibuya with the Hawaii Community Foundation has scholarship information.
The deadline to register for scholarships is 4 p.m. January 31.
To apply log onto https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/
The many benefits of earning a college degree.
Make More Money
Benefits for You and Your Family
Better Career Opportunities
Job Security and Satisfaction
An Investment in Your Future
Networking
Personal Development
Higher Likeliness of High Quality Benefits