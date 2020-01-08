College scholarship deadline is January 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Higher education can be a wonderful thing. It can also be very expensive.

Luckily, there are scholarships for that.

Tara Shibuya with the Hawaii Community Foundation has scholarship information.

The deadline to register for scholarships is 4 p.m. January 31.

To apply log onto https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/

The many benefits of earning a college degree.

Make More Money

Benefits for You and Your Family

Better Career Opportunities

Job Security and Satisfaction

An Investment in Your Future

Networking

Personal Development

Higher Likeliness of High Quality Benefits