HONOLULU (KHON2) — National College Decision Day is just around the corner. The deadline for many high school seniors to make their final choice is May 1. A lot of factors play into making such an important decision, but for many families, what it comes down to is cost.
College Consensus, a college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, recently came out with its rankings of this year’s 100 Most Affordable Colleges & Universities.
“On average, college costs American undergraduate students $35,331 per year,” said College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. “Not only is this number egregious, the vast majority of students don’t have this kind of money on hand — and hesitate to take out massive loans to cover the cost.”
Here are the Top 10 Most Affordable Colleges for 2022:
- United States Merchant Marine Academy
- Brigham Young University-Idaho
- Aspen University
- Columbia Southern University
- Brigham Young University-Hawaii
- Brigham Young University
- Warner Pacific University Professional and Graduate Studies
- Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies
- United States University
- Huntington University of Health Sciences
Out of 100 on the list, three schools in Hawaii made the cut.
#5 Brigham Young University-Hawaii, Laie
- Out-of-state tuition and fees: $5,890
- In-state tuition and fees: $5,890
- Average undergraduate students aid: $8,272
#43 University of Phoenix-Hawaii, Kapolei
- Out-of-state tuition and fees: $9,552
- In-state tuition and fees: $9,552
- Average undergraduate students aid: $3,009
#80 Pacific Rim Christian University, Honolulu
- Out-of-state tuition and fees: $11,900
- In-state tuition and fees: $11,900
- Average undergraduate students aid: $2,630
The list ranking 100 colleges and universities is ordered from lowest to highest out-of-state tuition and fees for full-time undergraduate students, according to the most recent National Center for Education Statistics data. To see the full list, click here.