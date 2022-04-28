HONOLULU (KHON2) — National College Decision Day is just around the corner. The deadline for many high school seniors to make their final choice is May 1. A lot of factors play into making such an important decision, but for many families, what it comes down to is cost.

College Consensus, a college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, recently came out with its rankings of this year’s 100 Most Affordable Colleges & Universities.

“On average, college costs American undergraduate students $35,331 per year,” said College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. “Not only is this number egregious, the vast majority of students don’t have this kind of money on hand — and hesitate to take out massive loans to cover the cost.”

Here are the Top 10 Most Affordable Colleges for 2022:

United States Merchant Marine Academy Brigham Young University-Idaho Aspen University Columbia Southern University Brigham Young University-Hawaii Brigham Young University Warner Pacific University Professional and Graduate Studies Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies United States University Huntington University of Health Sciences

Out of 100 on the list, three schools in Hawaii made the cut.

#5 Brigham Young University-Hawaii, Laie

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $5,890

In-state tuition and fees: $5,890

Average undergraduate students aid: $8,272

To see more numbers, click here.

#43 University of Phoenix-Hawaii, Kapolei

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $9,552

In-state tuition and fees: $9,552

Average undergraduate students aid: $3,009

To see more numbers, click here.

#80 Pacific Rim Christian University, Honolulu

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $11,900

In-state tuition and fees: $11,900

Average undergraduate students aid: $2,630

To see more numbers, click here.

The list ranking 100 colleges and universities is ordered from lowest to highest out-of-state tuition and fees for full-time undergraduate students, according to the most recent National Center for Education Statistics data. To see the full list, click here.