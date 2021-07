HONOLULU (KHON2) — A familiar face is returning as chair of the HART board.

Colleen Hanabusa was selected for the role by her fellow board members.

She was appointed by Mayor Blangiardi as a board member in May after turning down a six-figure HART consultant job.

Being on the board is an unpaid position.

Hanabusa briefly served as chair in 2016, but resigned shortly after to focus on her congressional campaign