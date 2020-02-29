Colleen Hanabusa announces run for Honolulu Mayor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City Council member Ann Kobayashi introduced Colleen Hanabusa as a candidate for Honolulu Mayor.

This happened at Hanabusa’s campaign headquarters in Kalihi on Saturday morning.

Hanabusa was in the US Congress in the House of Representatives from 2016 – 2019. She served in the Hawaii state legislature in the House of Representatives from 1999-2010 with the last part of her term as president of the House.

Other candidates running for Honolulu Mayor include City Council member Kym Pine, Honolulu businessman Keith Amemiya, and former general manager of Hawaii News Now Rick Blangiardi.