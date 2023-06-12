HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Mu’umu’u Library had its soft opening Monday, June 12 at Ward Center.

The library includes a collection of vintage Hawaiian mu’umu’u on display with the goal of preserving a part of Hawaii’s fashion history.

Everyone is invited to check it out.

There’s a leave one, take one policy and the mu’umu’u is required to be made in Hawaii and have no major damages.

Marion Camo is the founder of the Mu’umu’u Library.

“Once we’re fully opened and operating, we’ll have a massive collection of vintage mu’umu’u upstairs and that will be available to borrow with membership,” Camo said. “You can take it for a little bit, come back, return it, swap it out for a new one and then we’ll also be having sewing workshops.”

The Mu’umu’u Library is in the Ewa Wing of Ward Center.

A grand opening will be held next month.