HONOLULU (KHON2) — A research team at Oxford University in Oxford, England, United Kingdom and Tufts University has discovered that there may be a link between certain viral infections and the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Prof. Ruth Itzhaki began her research at Manchester University but has since joined Oxford’s Institute of Population Ageing where she is jointly working with researchers at Tufts University.

In the research published last year, the team discovered two viral infections that researchers linked to Alzheimer’s Disease, herpes simplex virus type 1 (the common cold sore virus) and varicella zoster virus (herpes virus associated with chickenpox and shingles).

Each virus has a different relationship to AD.

Herpes simplex virus type 1.

HSV-1, the common cold sore, impacts most everyone at one time or another. The virus is always in our body; but it lays dormant unless something activates it, things like stress and immune-mediated mechanisms.

Prof. Ruth Itzhaki discovered that HSV-1 is present in the brains of a large proportion of kūpuna. The team said that this microbe is the first to be found in the human brain. When this virus is re-activated and there are particular genetic precursors present, a person has a much higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease.

The research team found that when both are present AD occurs, and they were able to recreate this in a lab orchestrated scenario. Consequently, in the lab experiments, the team discovered that antivirals did protect against AD.

The partner team — led by Dana Cairns in David Kaplan at Tufts School of Engineering — did a 3D bioengineered human brain tissue model. In this experiment, the team found that when HSV-1 is introduced to the neural stem cells that changes occurred resembling the changes that AD patients experience.

The model brain developed amyloid plaque-like formations (PLFs), gliosis, neuroinflammation and decreased functionality.

Varicella zoster virus.

VZV which causes chickenpox and shingles was found to also have a relationship with AD, although slightly different. VZV, like HSV-1, remains dormant in the body throughout a person’s life once a person has contracted chickenpox.

The research teams discovered that while VZV did not have the same direct cause for AD, it was capable of creating the materials that do cause AD.

VZV infections caused gliosis and up-regulation of inflammatory cytokines. This means that it may have an indirect effect in reactivating the HSV-1 virus.

VZV was also found to have significantly increased levels of Aβ and P-tau which reactivates latent HSV-1 in the brain and causes AD-like damage.

The teams’ conclusions.

Prof. Itzhaki discovered that the shingles vaccine can protect against Alzheimer’s Disease.

The more infections a person has in their lifetime, the greater risk they have of developing AD in older age.

“This striking result appears to confirm that, in humans, infections such as VZV can cause an increase in inflammation in the brain, which can reactivate dormant HSV-1. The damage in the brain by repeated infections over a lifetime would lead eventually to the development of AD/dementia,” said Prof. Itzhak.

But, this research demonstrates that there may be a way of combatting AD and dementia with vaccinations and antivirals.

“This would mean vaccines could play a greater role than just protecting against a single disease because they could also indirectly, by reducing infections, provide some protection against Alzheimer’s,” added Prof. Itzhak.