Cold front to bring heavy rain to the state on Wednesday and Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front is expected to reach Kauai Wednesday morning with pre-frontal showers beginning as early as Tuesday night for Kauai.

An upper low will develop behind the front and dig southeastward towards the islands. Cold air aloft associated with this feature will bring unstable atmospheric conditions along the front.

Therefore, locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast as the front moves through.

Timing-wise, the most unsettled weather appears to affect Kauai and Oahu on Wednesday and Wednesday night, Maui County on Wednesday night and Thursday, and the Big Island on Thursday and Thursday night.

Snowfall will be possible for the Big Island summits that will linger into Friday.

Cool, breezy north winds will fill in behind the front as a high pressure system builds from the northwest.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 80° 62°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 77° 62°

Thursday

69° / 61°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 69° 61°

Friday

71° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 71° 59°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 61°

Sunday

74° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 60°

