Coffee leaf rust confirmed on Maui, possibly on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State agricultural officials are battling a new pest that devastates coffee crops.

Coffee leaf rust was discovered last week on Maui prompting a statewide survey.

Officials may have now also found it at a residence in Hilo. Samples are being sent to the mainland for clarification.

Coffee leaf rust is a fungus and starts off as a small rust-colored spot on the coffee leaf, that quickly grows causing the plant to eventually die.

It was first discovered in Sri Lanka in 1869, and is found in the major coffee-growing regions around the world.

It was never in Hawaii until last week.

