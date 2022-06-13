HONOLULU (KHON2)– Like coffee and chocolate? Kaka’ako Farmers Market and FarmLovers are celebrating two of Hawaii’s favorite crops, coffee and cacao.

The Hawaii Coffee And Cacao Festival will be held on June 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 919 Ala Moana Blvd.

A few of the chocolate makers that will be in attendance are: Madre Chocolate, Manoa Chocolate, 21 Degrees Estate and Barefoot. Madre Chocolate will be doing a bean-to-bar-demo and Grok Coffee will be holding a coffee tasting with all island coffees, showcasing the flavors of each island.

There will be live music by Thomas Enos and Hui Malama.

Admission and parking to the festival is free.